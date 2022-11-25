This is the best Black Friday SD card deal

This is a short deal post, but you can never have enough SD cards. However, the quality of your SD card can step up your photography or video game.

I’ve been using these 250/Mbps Lexar cards for all my work, and I find them excellent. They’re UHS-II cards, so they’re much faster than your typical SD card, allowing you to record high frame rate video, shoot a burst of RAW photos and more, all without studdering the card. When I first bought my camera a few years ago, I wasn’t paying attention to my card speeds, and I would have a lot of issues filming 4K footage at 60fps. Since switching to this type of SD card, my camera hasn’t errored out similarly.

I’ll also mention that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers also support UHS-II SD card readers.

The 128GB version goes on sale a few times a year for around $35-$40, and right now on Amazon, it’s the lowest price I’ve ever encountered at $35. This is even cheaper than the 64GB version, which isn’t on sale and sits at $39.

Lexar Professional 1667X 128GB SDXC Uhs-II/U3 Card

Beyond a new car window and a home internet upgrade, this is the only thing I’m buying for Black Friday. Happy shopping.

