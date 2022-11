New on Crave: December 2022

Bell has announced that a ton of new content coming to Crave in December (and quite a few TV shows and movies are also leaving the platform).

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream this content on Crave’s supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in December:

December 1st

Gossip Girl: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

Branson @10pm ET

A Hollywood Christmas

December 2nd

Sundown

Titanic (1997)

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas

Cocaine, Prison & Likes: Isabelle’s True Story, Episodes 1-3

Comedy Central’s Jeff Dunham – Me The People

1Up — Starz

Deep — Starz

Hedgehogs — Starz

The Powerpuff Girls Movie — Starz

The Hunger Games — Starz

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — Starz

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 1 — Starz

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part 2 — Starz

A Little Princess

December 3rd

A Big Fat Family Christmas

December 4th

George & Tammy: Season 1, Episode 1 @ 9pm ET

A Christmas … Present

December 5th

Women Who Rock: Episodes 1-4

His Dark Materials: Season 3, Episodes 1-2 @9pm ET

I’m Glad It’s Christmas

December 6th

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo: Episodes 1-3 @ 9pm ET

December 8th

Doom Patrol: Season 4A, Episodes 1-2 @9pm ET

December 9th

Benediction

Marry Me

All I Want For Christmas

Mary Makes It Easy: Season 2A

Children Ruin Everything: Season 2A, Episodes 1-10

Transplant: Season 3A, Episodes 1-9

Paradise Highway — Starz

22 Chaser — Starz

Bang Bang Baby — Starz

The Great Gilly Hopkin — Starz.

Trolls — Starz

Richie Rich — Starz

December 10th

Random Acts of Flyness: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

December 11th

Steppin’ Into the Holiday

The Rising — Starz

December 14th

Mary Makes It Easy: Holiday Hang

December 15th

Cloudy With A Chance of Christmas

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker

December 16th

All My Puny Sorrows

Charlotte

Charlotte A Candy Coated Christmas

Dine Your Sign: Season 1

Comedy Central’s Reno 911!: Season 7

Christmas in Paradise — Starz

Hollow in the Land — Starz

The New Romantic — Starz

Angelique’s Isle — Starz

December 17th

Celebrating Greatness: Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 @7pm ET

December 18th

B&B Merry

Menorah in the Middle

December 19th

Clerk

December 21st

A Kindhearted Christmas

December 22nd

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy

Joy For Christmas

December 23rd

Peace By Chocolate

A Lot Like Christmas

The Outfit

Eraser: Reborn

MTV’s Are You The One? UK: Season 1

Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God: Season 1

Acting Good: Season 1

Cribs: Season 19

Mud Mountain Haulers: Season 2

After the Storm: Episodes 1-2

Zoom — Starz

Treasure Hounds — Starz

December 24th

The Great Christmas Switch

December 25th

A Christmas To Treasure

Letterkenny: Season 11

December 30th

Zero Contact

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rocky Balboa

40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic

MTV’steen Mom: The Next Chapter: Season 1 + 2 Reunion Specials

Kingdom of Dreams

Teen Mom: Girl’s Night In: Season 2

Wire Room — Starz

Bulletproof — Starz

Racing Stripes — Starz

Yogi Bear — Starz

Here’s what’s leaving Crave