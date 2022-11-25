New on Hayu: December 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Hayu in December:

New this December

Love Without Borders: Season 1 (From Thursdays, December 1st)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Season 14 (From Fridays, December 9th)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising (From Sundays, December 11th)

Films

Liar, Liar (December 2nd)

Love Actually (December 2nd)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (December 9th)

Patch Adams (December 9th)

The Best Man (December 16th)

The Best Man Holiday (December 16th)

Mamma Mia! (December 23rd)

Parenthood (December 23rd)

Continuing series

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (Mondays)

Family Karma: Season 3 (Mondays)

Sleeping With Death: Season 1 (Mondays)

Snapped: Season 31 (Mondays)

Below Deck: Season 10 (Tuesdays)

Made in Chelsea: Season 24 (Tuesdays)

Southern Hospitality: Season 1 (Tuesdays)

Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesdays)

Below Deck Adventure: Season 1 (Wednesdays)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 3 (Thursdays)

Winter House: Season 2 (Fridays)

Accident, Suicide or Murder: Season 4 (Sundays)

