What’s new on Disney+ Canada in November 2022

Disney has announced all of the movies and TV shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.
Highlights include the Tim Allen-led The Santa Clauses, Disenchanted starring Amy Adams and the eponymous sequel series to George Lucas’ Willow.
See below for the full list:
November 1st
- God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
November 2nd
- Donna Hay Christmas (Season 1 premiere)
- Future Man (Seasons 1-3)
- Rescue Me (Seasons 1-6)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Mason (Season 1 premiere)
November 3rd
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiere)
November 4th
- The Gift (premiere)
- Marvel Studios Legends (new episodes focused on Black Panther)
November 9th
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1 premiere)
- Revenge of Others (Season 1, two-episode premiere)
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham (premiere)
- The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) Season 1 Premiere (all episodes)
- Zootopia+ (Season 1 premiere)
November 11th
- Fire of Love
November 16th
- Ben Gri Season 1 (two-episode premiere)
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1 premiere)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 1 premiere)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Season 1 premiere)
November 17th
- Fleishman is in Trouble
November 18th
- Best in Snow (Premiere)
- Breakaway
- Disenchanted (premiere)
- ESPN Films Presents: 144
- June 17th, 1994
- Marion Jones: Press Pause
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (Season 1 premiere)
- Mickey Mousekersize (Season 1 premiere)
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (premiere)
- Once Brothers
- Straight Outta L.A.
- The Two Escobars
- Unguarded
- Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (premiere)
- You Don’t Know Bo
November 20th
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
November 22nd
- Welcome to Chippendales
November 23rd
- Arranged (Season 1)
- Best in Bridal (Season 1)
- Big Bet (Season 1)
- Born This Way (Season 1)
- Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5-6)
- Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (Season 1 premiere)
- Evil Genius (Season 1)
- The First 48 (Seasons 13-14)
- Kocktails With Khloe (Season 1)
- Limbo (Season 1 Premiere)
- My Ghost Story (Season 1)
- Revenge of Others
- I Want a Baby
November 25th
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker (premiere)
November 30th
- El Club De Los Graves (Season 1 premiere)
- For Life (Seasons 1-2)
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Disney