Southwestern Ontario getting new 382 area code

Some southwestern residents and businesses will see a new area code this summer.

On June 17th, 2023, those currently served by the 226, 519, and 548 area codes will have access to a 382 area code.

The new number results from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication’s (CRTC) February 2022 decision calling for more area codes to meet the demand for new numbers.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” Kelly T. Walsh, program manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said in a press release.

The demand for new phone numbers has led to the introduction of new area codes across the county, including in Manitoba and Quebec.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telecommunications Alliance