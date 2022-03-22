Québec residents will get three new area codes this fall

Québec is getting three new area codes to meet the growing demand for new telephone numbers.

A 263 code will be introduced in Montréal. The city currently has the 514 and 438 area codes.

A 354 code will be introduced in the area surrounding Montréal, which currently has the 450 and 579 area codes.

A 468 code will serve areas served by the 819 and 873 codes.

The new codes will be introduced on October 22nd.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” Kelly T. Walsh, program manager at the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said. “The new area codes will be added where the current area codes are already in use in the affected regions in Québec.”

The introduction of new codes doesn’t disrupt the geographic boundaries for local or long-distance calls or the way people dial calls.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telecommunications Alliance