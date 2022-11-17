Here are all of Google’s Black Friday deals: Pixel 7 Pro, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast and more

Google has revealed all of its Black Friday deals, and many of them are far better than expected.

First off, there’s the Pixel 7 for $649.99 ($150 off), the Pixel 7 Pro for $879 ($300 off) and the Nest Doorbell for $169.99 ($70 off), just to name a few notable deals.

Below is a full list of all of the tech giant’s Black Friday offers

Pixel 7 — $649.99 (save $150, regularly $799.99)

Pixel 7 Pro — $879 (save $300, regularly $1,179)

Pixel 6a — $499.99 (save $100, regularly $599.99)

Nest Hub Max — $149.99 (save $80, regularly $229.99)

Nest Hub (2nd gen) — $64.99 (save $65, regularly $129.99)

Nest Cam (Wired) — $89.99 (save $40, regularly $129.99)

Nest Cam (Battery) — $179.99 (save $60, regularly $239.99)

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect — $279 (save $80, regularly $359)

Nest Doorbell (battery) — $169.99 (save $70, regularly $239.99)

Nest Learning Thermostat — $249 (save $80, regularly $329)

Nest Thermostat — $129.99 (save $50, regularly $179.99)

Chromecast with Google TV — $59.99 (save $15, regularly $69.99)

Chromecast with Google TV HD — $29.99 (save $10, regularly $39.99)

Google Wifi 1-pack — $99.99 (save $40, regularly $139.99)

Google Wifi 3-pack — $199.99 (save $80, regularly $279.99)

Nest Mini — $34 (save $35, regularly $69)

