fbpx
News

Only Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will feature faster USB transfer speeds: report

The smartphone line is expected to make the move to USB-C next year

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 17, 20223:04 PM EST
0 comments
iPhone 15 Pro

It looks like only Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will likely feature a USB-C speed upgrade over Apple’s soon-to-be-dead proprietary Lightning port.

According to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature “USB 3.2 or at least Thunderbolt 3.” On the other hand, the iPhone 15 will continue to offer USB 2.0 speeds, despite making the jump to USB-C. Apple’s recently released 10th-gen iPad also suffered from a very similar fate regarding slow USB-C transfer speeds.

If Kuo’s report is accurate, this means that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could transfer data at roughly 40Gbps, which is good news for anyone that shoots raw photos or ProRes video and isn’t fond of lengthy Wi-Fi or data file uploads via Photos.

Following the European Union (EU) mandating that all new smartphones must feature USB-C if they feature a charging port, Kuo, along with several other notable leakers, predicted that Apple’s 2023 iPhone line will make the move to USB-C. The EU’s requirement goes into effect in 2024.

Other iPhone 15 series rumours include that only the high-end version of the smartphone will get the A17 chip, while the standard iteration will still feature this year’s A16 chip. There are also some reports indicating that Apple has plans to further differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max by changing the larger device’s name to the iPhone 15 Ultra and adding features like dual selfie shooters.

As always, Apple’s plans could change before the iPhone 15 series’ release next fall.

Source: @mingchikuo Via: 9to5Mac 

Comments