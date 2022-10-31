TD app’s Mobile Payment to shut down November 1

TD plans to shut down the Mobile Payment service in its mobile app despite still not supporting Google Wallet.

Per an email sent to customers late last week, TD said it would discontinue Mobile Payment on November 1st:

“On this date, you will no longer be able to pay for purchases using TD Mobile Payment but your physical TD Credit Card and any pre-authorized payments set up with your card will continue to work,” the email read.

TD cited the “growing popularity of other digital wallets” for the shutdown of Mobile Payment. However, TD still doesn’t support Google Wallet for payments. A Google Wallet help page listing supported Canadian banks and cards doesn’t include TD. Moreover, a Reddit post about the email received several complaints from users who still can’t add TD cards to Google Wallet.

It’s worth noting that TD supports Apple Pay. Oddly, TD’s U.S. subsidiary supports Google Wallet.

TD added Mobile Payment to its app back in 2016 as a way for people with NFC-capable smartphones to make payments with TD-issued cards. Hopefully, now that Mobile Payment is leaving the TD app, the bank will finally add Google Wallet support.

(Thanks Bob!)