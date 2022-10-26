New on Netflix Canada: November 2022

In November 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Wednesday, the newest seasons of Elite, Dead to Me, The Cuphead Show and The Crown, Enola Holmes 2, Blood & Water Season 3, and more
Coming Soon
The Last Dolphin King — Netflix Documentary
November 1st
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- The Takeover — Netflix Family
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Quiet Place
- Attack on Finland
- The Big Short
- The Captive
- Death at a Funeral
Eddie the Eagle
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 6-9
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Firm
Get Out
- The Imitation Game
- Just Like Heaven
- Madagascar
- Open Water
- Penelope
- Red Dragon
- Road to Perdition
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Single White Female
- The Sum of All Fears
- Vampire Dog
November 2nd
- The Final Score — Netflix Series
- Young Royals: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Killer Sally — Netflix Documentary
November 3rd
- Blockbuster — Netflix Series
- The Dragon Prince: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Panyotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy
November 4th
- Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix Series
- Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman — Netflix Film
- Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix Film
- The Fabulous — Netflix Series
- Lookism — Netflix Anime
- Manifest: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix Series
November 5th
- The Fall of the American Empire
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary
November 7th
- Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 — Netflix Family
November 8th
- Behind Every Star — Netflix Series
- The Claus Family 2 — Netflix Film
- Minions & More Volume 2
- Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy
- Triviaverse — Netflix Special
November 9th
- The Crown: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary
- The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix Film
November 10th
- Falling for Christmas — Netflix Film
- Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix Film
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix Series
- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary
- Warrior Nun: Season 2 — Netflix Series
November 11th
- Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary
- Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary
- Don’t Leave — Netflix Film
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under — Netflix Series
- Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary
- Monica, O My Darling — Netflix Film
- My Father’s Dragon — Netflix Film
November 14th
- Stutz — Netflix Documentary
- Teletubbies — Netflix Family
November 15th
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy — Netflix Comedy
- Goosebumps
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family
- Run for the Money — Netflix Series
November 16th
- Due South: Seasons 1-4
- In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary
- The Lost Lotteries — Netflix Film
- Mind Your Manners — Netflix Series
- Off Trac — Netflix Film
- Racionals MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
- The Wonder — Netflix Film
November 17th
- 1899 — Netflix Series
- Bantu Mama
- Christmas with You — Netflix Film
- Dead to Me: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? — Netflix Documentary
November 18th
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family
- Elite: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Inside Job: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Reign Supreme — Netflix Series
- Slumberland — Netflix Film
- Somebody — Netflix Series
- The Violence Action — Netflix Film
November 20th
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
November 21st
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family
- StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family
November 22nd
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy
November 23rd
- Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix Film
- Lesson Plan — Netflix Film
- The Swimmers — Netflix Film
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary
- The Unbroken Voice — Netflix Series
- Wednesday — Netflix Series
- Who’s a Good Boy? — Netflix Film
November 24th
- First Love — Netflix Series
- The Noel Diary — Netflix Film
November 25th
- Blood & Water: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary
November 28th
The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family
November 29th
- The Creature Cases: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy
- Vikings: Season 5
November 30th
- A Man of Action — Netflix Film
- My Name is Vendetta — Netflix Film
- The Lost Patient — Netflix Film
- Snack Vs. Chef — Netflix Series
- Take Your Pills: Xanax — Netflix Documentary
Last Call:
- From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3 (November 1st)
- Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1-5 (November 9th)
- National Security (November 14th)
- The Matrix Reloaded (November 29th)
- The Matrix Revolutions (November 29th)
- White Chicks (November 30th)
It’s worth noting that Netflix is introducing an ad-supported subscription tier on November 1st that costs $5.99 per month.
- Netflix Basic — $9.99/month, up to 720p (this is now the standard quality for Basic, up from 480p), can only stream on one screen at the same time
- Netflix Standard — $16.49/month, up to 1080p, can stream on up to two screens at the same time
- Netflix Premium — $20.99/month, up to Ultra HD (4K HDR), can stream on up to four screens at the same time
To learn more, check out our article about the ad-supported subscription tier.