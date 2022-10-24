Apple reveals more details on iOS 16.1’s ‘Clean Energy Charging’ feature

Apple has published a new document offering more information on its Clean Energy Charging feature for iOS 16.1.

The feature, which is currently only confirmed for the U.S., requires Location Services, System Customization, and Significant Locations to all be enabled. From there, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging > Clean Energy Charging.

When enabled on an iPhone that’s connected to a charger, Clean Energy Charging gives your smartphone a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid. It will then charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production.

The feature leverages Apple’s Optimized Battery Charging to learn a user’s habits over long periods of time, like at home or work. On the flip side, it won’t engage should you be travelling or moving between locations regularly.

You can read more on Clean Energy Charging here. It’s unclear if and when Apple plans to release it in Canada or other countries.

Via: MacRumors