Exynos Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets One UI 5 and Android 13 update

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is getting prepped for its One UI 5.0 and Android 13 update.

Currently, only the Exynos chip versions of the S22 series is getting the update. However, we’ll likely receive the update in Canada sooner than later.

The Telus, Koodo, Fido and Rogers update schedules don’t mention anything about the update yet, unfortunately.

I’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more information regarding an update schedule for Canadian devices.

When the update is available, you’ll be able to head to Settings > Software update and tap the Download and install button.

Source: SamMobile