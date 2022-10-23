Will you still subscribe to Netflix when it starts charging for password sharing?

Netflix is tired of offering free password sharing and will start charging a monthly fee on accounts that share passwords in early 2023.

The company recently launched a program for the feature in some regions that charges an additional fee to subaccounts listed in the ‘Who’s Watching section.’ It’s currently unclear how much Netflix will charge per additional user in Canada, but it’ll likely be in the range of $4 to $5.

This is on top of the already costly base price for the streaming service.

Netflix Basic — $9.99/month, up to 720p (this is now the standard quality for Basic, up from 480p), can only stream on one screen at the same time

Netflix Standard — $16.49/month, up to 1080p, can stream on up to two screens at the same time

Netflix Premium — $20.99/month, up to Ultra HD (4K HDR), can stream on up to four screens at the same time

Additionally, Netflix recently revealed plans to launch an ad-supported subscription tier that costs $5.99/month and streams at 720p.

With all this in mind, do you plan to keep using Netflix if it charges for password sharing? Let us know in the comments below.