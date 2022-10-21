PlayStation’s Halloween sale discounts a lot of spooky games

The PlayStation Store is running a Halloween sale that discounts titles like Dying Light 2, Evil Dead, Dead by Daylight and more.
Here are some of the games at a discounted rate. This sale ends on November 2nd.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5: now $47.99, was $79.99
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition for PS4 & PS5: now $59.99, was $99.99
- Evil Dead: The Game PS4 &PS5: now $37.44, was $53.49
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5: now $56.09,was $93.49
- Days Gone: now $19.99, $49.99
- DayZ: now $40.19, was $66.99
- Cult of the Lamb: now $31.99, was $39.99
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Bloodborne: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5: now $30.85, was $93.49
PlayStation also has a Essentials Pick sale offering games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Stray, and Madden NFL 23 PS5.
You can check out the full list of games, here.
Image credit: Sony