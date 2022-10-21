House of the Dragon’s season finale leaks — beware of spoilers

Similar to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon‘s season finale has leaked ahead of its release and can easily be found on the darker corners of the Internet with thousands of seeders hosting the Torrent file.

In a statement sent to multiple publications, including Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show.” The network states that it’s “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet” and that HBO and HBO Max subscribers will stream a “pristine version” of the finally available “exclusively in 4K’ on Sunday.

Of course, this means that fans of the show should be wary of spoilers appearing on social media, though George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood book follows House of the Dragon‘s first season pretty closely already. This means if you really wanted to see how the first season ends, that information is just a quick Google search away.

The incest-filled TV show’s Canadian stream on Crave has not been without issues. For instance, during House of the Dragon‘s premiere many eager viewers were unable to watch the TV show, and some found Episode 7 “Driftmark” far too dark to be able to view properly (which was also an issue with some Game of Thrones episodes).

House of the Dragon‘s final episode is set to air this coming Sunday, October 23rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Crave. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $19.99/month Crave Total subscription is required to stream content on other supported devices, like Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, etc.

Image credit: HBO

Source: Variety