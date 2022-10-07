Canadian Google Store offering worse trade-in values than U.S. Store

Canadians eager to pre-order Google’s new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro may find themselves underwhelmed by the company’s trade-in offers, especially compared to the U.S. Google Store.

As pointed out by some MobileSyrup readers, Google is offering higher trade-in values for devices in the U.S. than in Canada. For example, the Pixel 6 Pro nets a $350 CAD trade-in value, but in the U.S., it’s $480 USD (about $658 CAD).

Moreover, the U.S. Google Store offers up to $750 off any Pixel 7 phone with qualifying trade-ins, further pumping up the value. The only promotion available for the Pixel 7/7 Pro in Canada so far is a $200 Google Store credit towards another purchase, but the U.S. Store also offers that promo.

Some other trade-in value estimates can be found below (based on trading in for a 128GB Pixel 7 Pro):

Pixel 6: $290 CAD | $440 USD ($603 CAD)

Pixel 5: $213 CAD | $400 USD ($548 CAD)

Galaxy S22+: $430 CAD | $600 USD ($823 CAD)

iPhone 13 Pro: $540 CAD | $625 USD ($857 CAD)

While it’s not a huge surprise that Google offers different promotions in different regions, it seems strange that there’s such a wide difference in trade-in values for the same phones in different regions. MobileSyrup has asked Google Canada about the differences and will add any additional information the company provides to this story.

Canadian Pixel owners looking at their trade-in value pic.twitter.com/5Zkp9XoPBE — John McTavish (@CigarSurgeon) October 7, 2022

In the meantime, it may be worth checking out trade-in offers from other places to see if you can get better value for your old devices elsewhere. Check out MobileSyrup’s guide to trade-ins in Canada here.