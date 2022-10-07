Save on Nanoleaf smart lights with Best Buy’s Top Deals

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Best Buy’s Top Deals sale has discounted several home and personal tech products, including wearables, home security gadgets, smart home tech and more.

Best Buy’s Top Deals sale starts today, Friday, October 7th and ends on Thursday, October 13th.

Check out the deals below

Smart home tech

Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa – Sandstone: $69.99 (save $60)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa – Deep Sea Blue: $44.99 (save $30)

Nanoleaf Essentials 2m (6.6 ft.) Smart LED Lightstrip – Starter Kit – White & Colour: $44.99 (save $20)

Cync 1.8m (6 ft) Direct Connect Smart LED Light Strip – Multi-Colour: $34.99 (save $40)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 5 Panels: $69.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Lines Light Bars – Smarter Kit – 9 Lines: $229.99 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 60W Smart LED Light Bulb – White & Colour: $19.99 (save $5)

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 60W Smart LED Light Bulb – 3 Pack – White & Colour: $54.99 (save $15)

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $269.99 (save $30)

Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels – Expansion Pack – 3 Panels: $89.99 (save $10)

Home security

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera – Black: $194.99 (save $65)

Blink Outdoor & Floodlight 1080p Outdoor Security Camera – White: $107.99 (save $72)

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera – White: $38.99 (save $6)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera -Black -3 Pack: $379.99 (save $7)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $329.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $199.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $299.99 (save $80)

Wearables

Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $199.99 (save $30)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $179.99 (save $100)

Garmin fenix 6S Pro 42mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $270)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $110)

Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Graphite: $349.99 (save $210)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $299.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Blue: $339.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS + LTE) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $549.99 (save $80)

Memory and storage

Seagate Game Drive 2TB Portable External Hard Drive for PlayStation 4 (STGD2000100): Available for $109.99

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKM5000400) – Black: $139.99 (save $5)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000400) – Black: Available for $134.99

Mobile Accessories

Tile Mate & Slim (2021) Bluetooth Item Tracker Starter Pack – Set of 2: $54.99 (save $20)

Tile Mate (2021) Bluetooth Item Tracker – White: $24.99 (save $10)

mophie snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe: $44.99 (save $15)

Jabra Talk 25 SE Bluetooth Headset: $39.99 (save $20)

mophie snap+ 15W Wireless Charger with MagSafe – Black: $33.99 (save $11)

Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad (401305835) – Black: $79.99 (save $80)

Anker PowerWave 4-In-1 Wireless Charging Dock (B2575J11-5): $99.99 (save $30)

