Best Buy’s 21st Canadian anniversary sale is live until Oct. 16

Best Buy is celebrating its 21st anniversary in Canada by offering solid deals on 22 selected products.

The range of deals includes discounts on PC peripherals, wearables, home security gadgets, kitchen appliances and more!

Check out the deals below:

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard: $149.99 (save $90)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack – Black: $179.99 (save $150)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $199.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $479.99 (save $80)

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine with Frother & Coffee Grinder – Black Truffle: $959.99 (save $240)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)

Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC2T0T/AM) – Grey: $259.99 (save $35)

Aviron Game-Based Smart Rowing Machine: $1,999.99 (save $600)

SWFT Zip Fat Tire Electric City Bike with up to 59.5km Battery Life – Black: $1,699.99 (save $300)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 (300-600W Motor / 45km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – Black: $799.97 (save $200)

Apollo Air Pro Electric Scooter (500W Motor / 60km Range / 35km/h Top Speed) – Space Grey: $1,199.99 (save $100)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Logitech MK320 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo: $39.99 (save $20)

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard & Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Combo: $69.99 (save $40)

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera – 2 Pack – White: $38.99 (save $46)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 5-Pack – Black: $249.99 (save $250)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $199.99 (save $40)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $208.99 (save $11)

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $479.99 (save $110)

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant – Carbon: $239.99 (save $90)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $299.99 (save $50)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 7.57kg/8Qt – Black: $189.99 (save $10)

Best Buy’s anniversary sale starts today, Friday, October 7th, and ends on Sunday, October 16th. Check out the sale page here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy