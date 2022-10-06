Here’s how much the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch cost in Canada

Google’s much-anticipated Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are finally here. The search giant detailed the new devices during its October 6th event, but they’re also now available to pre-order ahead of an October 13th release.

If you want to buy one of the new Pixels in Canada, read on to find out how much you’ll need to pay. We’ll start with buying them from Google, and then add carrier pricing as it becomes available.

Google Store

ThePixel 7 comes in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow,’ or ‘Lemongrass’ while the Pixel 7 Pro comes in ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Snow,’ or ‘Hazel.’ The Pixel Watch comes in ‘Matte Black / Obsidian,’ ‘Polished Silver / Charcoal,’ ‘Polished Silver / Chalk,’ or ‘Champagne Gold / Hazel’ (the first colour refers to the stainless steel case colour, while the second is the band colour).

Pixel Watch bands start at $69.99, while the charger starts at $39.99.

Carriers

Keep an eye on this section for updates as carrier pricing goes live.

