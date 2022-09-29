New Netflix Originals in October 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This October, shows and movies like The School of Good and Evil, Wendell & Wild, The Good Nurse, Big Mouth: Season 6, and more will be joining the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in October, click here.
Coming Soon
- 20th Century Girl — Netflix Film
- Inside Man — Netflix Series
October 2nd
- Forever Queens — Netflix Series
October 4th
- Hasan Minaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy
October 5th
- Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- High Water — Netflix Series
- Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film
- Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary
- Togo — Netflix Film
October 6th
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary
October 7th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary
- The Coroner: Season 4
- Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Doll House — Netflix Film
- Glitch — Netflix Series
- Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy
- Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film
- Man on Pause — Netflix Series
- The Midnight Club — Netflix Series
- The Mole — Netflix Series
- Oddballs — Netflix Family
- Old People — Netflix Film
- The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary
- Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
October 10th
- Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family
October 11th
- The Cage — Netflix Series
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy
- Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary
October 12th
- Belascoarán, Pi — Netflix Series
- Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family
- Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series
October 13th
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Exception — Netflix Anime
- The Playlist — Netflix Series
- The Siege: Season 1
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Burrowed — Netflix Film
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series
October 14th
- Black Butterflies — Netflix Series
- The Curse of the Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film
- Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series
- Holy Family — Netflix Series
- Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Take 1 — Netflix Series
October 17th
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family
October 18th
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary
- LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
October 19th
- The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series
- Love is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Notre-Dame — Netflix Series
- The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film
- The Stranger — Netflix Film
October 21st
- 28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series
- Barbarians II — Netflix Series
- Descendant — Netflix Documentary
- From Scratch — Netflix Series
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family
October 23rd
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy
October 24th
- The Chalk Line — Netflix Family
October 25th
- Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series
October 26th
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary
- The Good Nurse – Netflix Film
- Hellhole — Netflix Film
- Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film
October 27th
- Cici — Netflix Film
- Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family
- Dubai Bling — Netflix Series
- Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary
- Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Documentary
- Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime
October 28th
- All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series
- Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Drink Masters — Netflix Series
- I Am A Stalker — Netflix Documentary
- My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary
- If Only — Netflix Series
- Wendell & Ewild — Netflix Film
- Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film
October 29th
- Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series