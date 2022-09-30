Save big on PC accessories and smart home tech at Best Buy this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 30th – October 6th features several PC accessories and smart home gadgets, with some notable deals from the sale that you can check out below:

PC accessories

Logitech MX Master 3 Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse for Mac – Space Grey: $89.99 (save $20)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse – Black: $59.99 (save $20)

Razer Basilisk V3 26000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $69.99 (save $20)

SteelSeries Rival 3 18000 DPI Bluetooth Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $14)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 2022 Edition 18000 DPI Bluetooth Optical Gaming Mouse – Snow: $99.99 (save $30)

Logitech K380 TKL Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard – Grey: $39.99 (save $8)

Logitech K380 TKL Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac – Rose: $39.99 (save $10)

SteelSeries Apex 3 Backlit Gaming Keyboard – English: $59.99 (save $10)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset: $99.99 (save $50)

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone – Black: $99.99 (save $20)

ASUS C3 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

SteelSeries QcK XXL Gaming Mouse Pad – Black: $29.99 (save $10)

Smart home gadgets

Swann Enforcer Wired 8-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 6 Bullet 4K Cameras – White: $449.99 (save $130)

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Outdoor 1080p HD IP Camera – Black: $194.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $99.99 (save $29)

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera – White: $299.99 (save $100)

Blink Outdoor & Floodlight 1080p Outdoor Security Camera – White: $107.99 (save $72)

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera – White: $38.99 (save $6)

Arlo Ultra 2 Wire-Free Outdoor 4K UHD IP Security System with 2 Cameras – White: $629.99 (save $170)

Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) – Satin Nickel: $89.99 (save $40)

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $59.99 (save $25)

eufy 2k Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $195.99 (save $84)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa & Clock – Glacier White: $31.99 (save $48)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal: $24.99 (save $45)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa & Clock – Twilight Blue: $31.99 (save $48)

Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa – Sandstone: $69.99 (save $60)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa – Deep Sea Blue: $44.99 (save $30)

Find all Best Buy Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy