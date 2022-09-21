New on Netflix Canada: October 2022

In October 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including The School of Good and Evil, Wendell & Wild, The Good Nurse, Big Mouth: Season 6, and more.
Coming Soon
- 20th Century Girl — Netflix Film
- Inside Man — Netflix Series
October 1st
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Buddy Games
- Home Again
- Hostel
- Johnny English Reborn
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Premium Rush
- The Reader
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Sing
- Spell
- Split
- Spontaneous
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
October 2nd
- The Conjuring
- Forever Queens — Netflix Series
- Seven
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Witches (1990)
October 4th
- Hasan Minaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy
October 5th
- Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- High Water — Netflix Series
- Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film
- Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary
- Togo — Netflix Film
October 6th
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary
October 7th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary
- The Coroner: Season 4
- Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Doll House — Netflix Film
- Glitch — Netflix Series
- Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy
- Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film
- Man on Pause — Netflix Series
- The Midnight Club — Netflix Series
- The Mole — Netflix Series
- Oddballs — Netflix Family
- Old People — Netflix Film
- The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary
- Tiger & Bunny 2 Part 2 — Netflix Anime
October 10th
- Spirit Rangers — Netflix Family
October 11th
- The Cage — Netflix Series
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show — Netflix Comedy
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — Netflix Comedy
- Island of the Sea Wolves — Netflix Documentary
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15
October 12th
- Belascoarán, Pi — Netflix Series
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle — Netflix Series
- Forsaken
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Nutty Boy — Netflix Family
- Wild Croc Territory — Netflix Series
- Zero Dark Thirty
October 13th
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Exception — Netflix Anime
- The Playlist — Netflix Series
- The Siege: Season 1
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Burrowed — Netflix Film
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal — Netflix Series
October 14th
- Black Butterflies — Netflix Series
- The Curse of the Bridge Hollow — Netflix Film
- Everything Calls for Salvation — Netflix Series
- Holy Family — Netflix Series
- Mismatched: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Take 1 — Netflix Series
October 15th
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Identity Thief
- Knocked Up
- Les Misérables
- Minions
- The Girl on the Train
- Tom and Jerry
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella — Netflix Series
October 16th
- Blade
- Blade II
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
October 17th
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Netflix Family
October 18th
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — Netflix Documentary
- LiSA Another Great Day — Netflix Documentary
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6
October 19th
- The Green Glove Gang — Netflix Series
- Love is Blind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
- Notre-Dame — Netflix Series
- The School for Good and Evil — Netflix Film
- The Stranger — Netflix Film
- Toys of Terror
October 20th
- Yellow Rose
October 21st
- 28 Days Haunted — Netflix Series
- Barbarians II — Netflix Series
- Descendant — Netflix Documentary
- From Scratch — Netflix Series
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — Netflix Series
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — Netflix Family
October 22nd
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23rd
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — Netflix Comedy
October 24th
- The Chalk Line — Netflix Family
October 25th
- Barbie Epic Road Trip — Netflix Family
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — Netflix Comedy
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — Netflix Series
October 26th
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn — Netflix Documentary
- The Good Nurse – Netflix Film
- Hellhole — Netflix Film
- Robbing Mussolini — Netflix Film
October 27th
- Cici — Netflix Film
- Daniel Spellbound — Netflix Family
- Dubai Bling — Netflix Series
- Earthstorm — Netflix Documentary
- Family Reunion: Part 5 — Netflix Documentary
- Romantic Killer — Netflix Anime
October 28th
- All Quiet on the Western Front — Netflix Film
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself — Netflix Series
- Big Mouth: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Drink Masters — Netflix Series
- I Am A Stalker — Netflix Documentary
- My Encounter with Evil — Netflix Documentary
- If Only — Netflix Series
- Wendell & Ewild — Netflix Film
- Wild is the Wind — Netflix Film
October 29th
- Deadwind: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Leaving Netflix in October
- Fargo: Seasons 1-3 (October 8th)
- Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 (October 22nd)
- Insidious (October 23rd)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (October 23rd)
- Insidious: Chapter 3 (October 23rd)
- Downtown Abbey (October 31st)