It will take new players 100 matches to unlock all original heroes in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 will have a bit of a grinding curve for new players.

While someone like me who owned the original game will have access to all of the title’s characters at launch, it will take new players about 100 matches before they can play as the characters on the original roster.

According to a recent Overwatch 2 blog post, Blizzard has received feedback that its pool of characters is overwhelming for new players, so it’s implementing a ‘First Time User Experience’ (FTUE) for people new to the game.

FTUE occurs in stages. The first stage has new players unlock game modes and chat functions, which will happen quickly. In phase two, players will unlock the original Overwatch heroes by playing roughly 100 matches. In contrast, they’ll only be able to unlock new heroes like Kiriko from the battle pass.

Competitive play won’t be unlocked until a new player wins 50 Quick Play matches, but FTUE functions are lifted when playing in a group for most game modes.

This should also help with ‘smurfing,’ the act of making a brand-new account — usually to help friends climb the ranks — and playing ranked far below your actual skill level.

You will not have to play through FTUE if you have an account with Overwatch playtime or if you own the Watchpoint Pack.

Overwatch 2 hits consoles and PC on October 4th.

Source: Blizzard Via: Destructoid