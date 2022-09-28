Nintendo brings Splatoon 3 widgets to Android and iOS

Nintendo has rolled out Splatoon 3 widgets on Android and iOS for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Using version 2.3.0 of the Switch Online app, members can add the following three widgets for the recently released ink-based shooter to their mobile devices:

A photo album

Battle log to show recent wins and losses

A stage schedule to stay up to date on the upcoming rotations for various game modes

It’s a surprising move for Nintendo, as the company has historically been slow to adopt modern online features and is instead known for overly complicated practices like friend codes and locking voice chat behind a mobile app.

Splatoon 3 launched earlier this month exclusively on Nintendo Switch. For more on the game, check out our review.

Via: The Verge