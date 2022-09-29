fbpx
New on Hayu: October 2022

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 29, 20227:03 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this October

  • The Real Housewives of Lagos: Season 1 (October 1st)
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7 (October 10th)
  • Winter House: Season 2 (October 14th)

Films

  • Snow White and the Hunstman (October 7th)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (October 7th)
  • Casper (October 14th)
  • Fear (October 14th)
  • Death Becomes Her (October 21st)
  • The Skeleton Key (October 21st)
  • Fifty Shades of Grey (October 28th)
  • Fifty Shades Darker (October 28th)

Continuing Series

  • Love Island: Season 8 (Monday – Saturday)
  • Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (Mondays)
  • Unholy Matrimony: Black Widow Murders: Season 1 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: Season 31 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (Tuesdays)
  • Real Girlfriends in Paris: Season 1 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesdays – Saturdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursday)
  • The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Season 3 (Thursdays)
  • 911 Crisis Center: Season 2 (Sundays)
  • Southern Charm: Season 8 (Fridays)
  • The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Season 15 (Sundays)

