Telus picks MATRIXX Software to warrant next-gen 5G services

Telus has selected MATRIXX Software as its solution for 5G monetization.

The Vancouver-based telecom giant will use the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to develop new solutions for mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), fixed and cloud services.

“Partnering with MATRIXX will provide us with one of the best monetization solutions for our next-generation network and services,” Hesham Fahmy, Telus’ chief information officer, said.

“It’s one of the best technology solutions for meeting our evolving needs as we strive for new and better ways to connect customers across our rapidly expanding 5G network and offer whatever businesses and customers want next.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: MATRIXX Software