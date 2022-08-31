PlayStation Extended Play deal discounts up to 50 percent off

PlayStation always has some pretty rad deals, and this latest sale offers discounts on games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, The Quarry, Red Dead Redemption 2, Devil May Cry 5, WWE 2K22 and more.
This sale ends on September 15th. Below are some of the offers:
- The Quarry (for PS5): now $60.39, was $89.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $31.99, was $79.99
- WWE 2K22 (for PS5): now $44.99, was $89.99
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level: now $60.29, was $89.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Far Cry 6: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Persona 5 Royal: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Ghostwire: Tokyo: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: now $37.99, was $49.99
There are more games on sale that you can check out on the PlayStation Store.
Image credit: Bethesda