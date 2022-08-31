Sony and Tencent together purchase 30 percent of FromSoftware

Japan and Tencent have collectively purchased more than 30 percent of controlling stock from the Japanese studio FromSoftware, according to the company’s parent Kadokawa Group.

While Kadokawa Group remains the main shareholder of FromSoftware, owning 69.66 percent of the company, Tencent owns 16.25 percent and Sony Interactive Entertainment holds 14.69 percent. The deal is expected to close on September 7th and will increase FromSoftware’s financial resources, according to the company.

FromSoftware is the developer behind titles like Demon’s Souls (the original), Bloodborne, the Dark Souls trio, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and most recently, the highly rated Elden Ring that’s sold more than 16 million copies worldwide since this August.

“FromSoftware is driving the Game Business as it has continually been creating world–famous works, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring, leveraging its advanced game IP development strength,” wrote Kadokawa in its officious sales document, as first reported by Destructoid.

FromSoftware isn’t the only company that’s recently changed hands. Karlstad, Sweden-based Embracer Group is set to acquire Middle-earth Industries, Take-Two officially acquired social gaming developer Zynga, and PlayStation recently acquired German mobile developers Savage Game Studios.

Image credit: FromSoftware

Via: Destructoid