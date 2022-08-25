Podcasts are coming to Twitter under new Spaces Tab

Twitter is adding podcasts to its platform through its redesigned Spaces Tab.

Spaces, where live audio conversations take place, will now feature podcasts from around the world. It’ll also feature personalized content grouped through themes, like news and sports. The platform will suggest podcasts based on content users regularly interact with.

good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces pic.twitter.com/TGS2aVsUI1 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

In a blog post, Twitter says 45 percent of U.S. users listen to podcasts every month. Twitter will “automatically suggest compelling podcasts to help people easily find and listen to the topics they want to hear more about.”

Users can give podcasts a ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down,’ indicating if they’re interested in the content.

The new features are being tested and will only be visible to some global users who have their settings set to English. Both iOS and Android users can be part of the testing group.

Image credit: Twitter

Source: Twitter