Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth $1,000 more than the Flip 4?

Are you thinking about getting a Samsung foldable this year? Both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are great options, but each is likely for a different type of person.

Both phones run the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets and feature great camera systems. The Fold 4 has a bit more camera versatility and a larger internal screen, but it also has a heftier price and weight to account for all that.

The Flip 4, on the other hand, seems like a very good deal compared to the Fold 4 since it costs half the price, but when you then compare it to other devices in the $1,300 range in Canada, the Flip 4 can start to look a little less enticing.

However, if you must have a foldable, or you just want a phone that’s going to make you feel something, one of these models might do the trick.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Display Main Screen: 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080) | Cover Screen: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512) Main Screen: 7.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED 2x, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812) | Cover Screen: 6.2 inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904) Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus RAM 8GB of RAM 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage Dimensions (in.) Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm | Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging) Folded: 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm(Hinge) ~ 14.2mm(Sagging) | Unfolded: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 187g 263g Rear Facing Camera 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) 50MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, 10MP Telephoto Camera F2.4 | Cover camera: 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2 Front Facing Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) 10 MP Cover Camera F/2.2 | 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8 OS Android 12 Android 12 Battery 3,700mAh 4,400 mAh Network Connectivity LTE/5G LTE/5G Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano SIM Launch Date August 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 Misc Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and Bespoke customizations Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige [Samsung.com Exclusive] Burgundy

Full reviews

Camera tests