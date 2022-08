We know that 5G will change the way we use smartphones, but what about other industries? Watch the clip above as we unpack how firefighters can use 5G-powered headsets to help save lives.

This video is part of our The Future with 5G Series. A full-length documentary on 5G airs on BBC Earth Canada on August 26th.

This story is sponsored by Bell. MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.