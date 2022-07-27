Telus, Koodo launch Stream+ bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo launched a new ‘Stream+’ subscription that allows customers to add a $25/mo bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+, and Discovery+ to their plan.
Telus’ Stream+ service differs slightly from Koodo’s version, as it also includes Telus TV+ and the Vancouver-based national carrier offers a $5/mo discount to customers who get Stream+ when activating or renewing one of its 5G+ or Canada/U.S. Unlimited plans.
Regardless, the main benefit of the bundle is the three included streaming services. Telus breaks down the pricing, noting customers get “Netflix Premium,” which costs $20.99/mo without the bundle, Apple TV+, which costs $5.99/mo without the bundle, and Discovery+, which costs $4.99/mo without the bundle. While the bundle costs $25/mo, all the services on their own would cost $31.97/mo.
Since Netflix offers several subscription tiers, it’s worth noting that Netflix’s website notes what’s included in the $20.99/mo ‘Premium’ tier:
- Watch on up to four screens at the same time
- Have downloads on up to four phones or tablets
- Up to Ultra HD (UHD) quality
Moreover, Telus says that customers who sign up for Stream+ can keep their existing accounts for these services, so if you already have Netflix (for example), you can port your account to Stream+ instead of making a new one. That means you’ll keep your watch history and take advantage of savings.
However, if you’re buying an Apple device, the Stream+ bundle may not be the best deal, at least at first. Apple offers a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ to customers who buy a new Apple device, so you may want to make use of that before getting Stream+.
Finally, it’s worth noting that Stream+ is likely an effort to compete with Rogers and Bell, both of which bundle streaming services with their mobile plans. Rogers offers six months free Disney+ on select wireless plans, while Bell offers 24 months free of its own Crave streaming service (although it’s only the ‘Mobile‘ tier).
You can learn more about Stream+ with Telus here (or here with Koodo).