Telus, Koodo launch Stream+ bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Discovery+

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo launched a new ‘Stream+’ subscription that allows customers to add a $25/mo bundle with Netflix, Apple TV+, and Discovery+ to their plan.

Telus’ Stream+ service differs slightly from Koodo’s version, as it also includes Telus TV+ and the Vancouver-based national carrier offers a $5/mo discount to customers who get Stream+ when activating or renewing one of its 5G+ or Canada/U.S. Unlimited plans.

Regardless, the main benefit of the bundle is the three included streaming services. Telus breaks down the pricing, noting customers get “Netflix Premium,” which costs $20.99/mo without the bundle, Apple TV+, which costs $5.99/mo without the bundle, and Discovery+, which costs $4.99/mo without the bundle. While the bundle costs $25/mo, all the services on their own would cost $31.97/mo.

Since Netflix offers several subscription tiers, it’s worth noting that Netflix’s website notes what’s included in the $20.99/mo ‘Premium’ tier:

Watch on up to four screens at the same time

Have downloads on up to four phones or tablets

Up to Ultra HD (UHD) quality

Moreover, Telus says that customers who sign up for Stream+ can keep their existing accounts for these services, so if you already have Netflix (for example), you can port your account to Stream+ instead of making a new one. That means you’ll keep your watch history and take advantage of savings.

However, if you’re buying an Apple device, the Stream+ bundle may not be the best deal, at least at first. Apple offers a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ to customers who buy a new Apple device, so you may want to make use of that before getting Stream+.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Stream+ is likely an effort to compete with Rogers and Bell, both of which bundle streaming services with their mobile plans. Rogers offers six months free Disney+ on select wireless plans, while Bell offers 24 months free of its own Crave streaming service (although it’s only the ‘Mobile‘ tier).

You can learn more about Stream+ with Telus here (or here with Koodo).