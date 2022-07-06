Stranger Things 4 is the second Netflix show to hit 1 billion hours viewed

Stranger Things 4 has been a massive hit, as it’s become the second on Netflix’s most viewed hours list behind Squid Game, since its release on May 27th.

Netflix announced that Stranger Things 4 has amassed 1.15 billion hours viewed, the second-most of any single season of one of its shows. As for this past weekend, when the last two episodes of the season were released, those reached 301 million hours in views. This put them in Netflix’s Top 10 in 93 different countries, including Canada.

As for the English TV list, Stranger Things sits at the top, although it still has yet to pass Squid Game‘s 1.65 billion mark. Bear in mind that the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4 were just released on July 1st, so there is still a lot of potential for it to catch up to Squid Game.

After all, the last two episodes combined are over two hours long, with Episode Nine having a duration of two hours and 20 minutes.

The series’ fifth season, which currently doesn’t have a release date, will also be its last.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix Via: The Verge