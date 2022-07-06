‘God of War: Ragnarok’ finally has a release date: November 9, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok will officially launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9th, 2022.

The release date was confirmed in a PlayStation Blog post alongside a brief CG trailer for the upcoming action game.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War was originally unveiled in September 2020 for a 2021 launch, but was later delayed to 2022. The last time we saw the game was the following September, when a full-length, in-engine trailer was shown.

Since then, there’s been speculation about when the game will actually come out, with reports indicating that it would drop in November. Some impatient fans have also been harassing some Sony Santa Monica developers to learn the release date.

On top of the release date and CG trailer, PlayStation also unveiled a few special editions for the game. You can learn more about those here.

Source: PlayStation