OnePlus 10 Pro getting 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage model on June 15

OnePlus is now selling the OnePlus 10 Pro with more RAM than the previous variants. The device is releasing in Canada and the U.S. on June 15th, OnePlus has announced.

The new model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a RAM/storage bump from the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage base version. In Canada, the 10 Pro costs $1,249 and will be available in ‘Volcanic Black.’

Everything else about the device is the same, including its triple camera setup, 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon processor, 5,000mAh battery and 120Hz refresh 6.7-inch display.

When MobileSyrup’s Brad Bennett reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro, he gave the phone a rating of 7.5 and said the following:

“There’s a part of me that loves this device, and it’s all because of the camera, the screen and the haptics. The battery and its ability to fast charge are nice touches too.”

Source: OnePlus