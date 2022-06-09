Here’s why iPadOS 16’s ‘Stage Manager’ only works on M1-powered iPads

iPadOS 16’s ‘Stage Manager’ is arguably one of the tablet operating system’s most exciting additions in years, but strangely, the feature only works with iPads powered by Apple’s M1 chip, including the iPad Pro (2021) and the iPad Air (2021).

According to a report from Digital Trends, the M1’s ample power is required for the feature to operate smoothly. The feature relies on iPadOS 16’s fast memory swap feature, allowing apps to convert storage into RAM for additional horsepower.

Stage Manager is a new, more customizable version of multi-tasking for the iPad that allows users to create overlapping windows of different sizes on a single view. You can drag and drop these windows and resize them, creating a desktop-like experience on the tablet. The feature supports up to eight apps running at once and can use up a total of 16GB of RAM, writes Digital Trends.

Stage Manager is also coming to Apple’s macOS Ventura, allowing windows to be better sorted on your Mac’s desktop.

Source: Digital Trends