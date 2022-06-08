fbpx
Gaming

Crayta arriving on Meta’s Facebook Gaming

Watch Mark Zuckerberg play Crayta arriving on Facebook Gaming

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 8, 20228:02 PM EDT
0 comments

Crayta will come Meta’s cloud streaming service Facebook Gaming following the company’s acquisition Unit 2 games.

The creation platform, which allows you to make, share and play games with friends, will be part of Facebook Gaming. A teaser trailer that features Meta’s Hacker Square being built within the title was recently revealed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Much like Roblox and FortniteCrayta offers a build and play experience. The game is built on Unreal Engine 4 and will feature thousands of player-made titles in a shared library.

The title also features a seasonal battles pass, giving users a customizable avatar selection. The unique thing about Crayta is that games shared and played with the simple click of link. Crayta was free on Google Stadia until January 2021.

It’s unclear when Crayta will release on Facebook Gaming.

Image Credit: Meta

Sources: Meta Via: The Verge

Comments