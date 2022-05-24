Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore heads to Crave on May 30

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming exclusively to Crave on May 30th.

The secret is out – Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to Crave. Stream it May 30. pic.twitter.com/FwGteVHuSv — Crave (@CraveCanada) May 24, 2022

This is pretty notable since it’s the same date the film hits the U.S.-only HBO Max service. We saw this for the first time with The Batman, which hit Crave on April 18th.

Additionally, this is only six weeks after the film hit theatres on April 15th.

To watch the film, a Crave subscription starts at $9.99 per month for a Mobile plan that includes HBO access content like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. If you don’t plan on only using Crave on your phone, a Crave Total subscription is required for streaming on Crave-supported devices.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts series and is directed by David Yates. It stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, and more.

It’s worth noting that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is based on a screenplay co-written by J.K Rowling, who is quite problematic for her anti-transgender stances. As much as I love the Wizarding World, it’s good to keep updated on the issues the writer presents and how hurtful Rowling’s transphobic remarks can be to the community.

If you want to learn more about this controversy, head to this article that leads to readings offering more information on Rowling’s remarks from the LGBTQ+ community.

Image credit: Wizarding World

Source: Crave