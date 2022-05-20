Apple is reportedly working to release a new version of its HomePod

Apple is working on a new version of its HomePod, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed on Twitter.

Kuo says the device will launch between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 but may not feature “much innovation” in its hardware.

“Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market,” Kuo tweeted.

Apple currently sells the HomePod mini in five colours for $129 in Canada. The company discontinues the original HomePod back in March 2021. A report from back in April indicated that Apple could be working on a HomePod/Apple TV combo device that also features a built-in FaceTime camera.