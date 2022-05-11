fbpx
News

Google finally unveils the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022

The watch will be released this fall alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 11, 20223:02 PM EDT
0 comments
Pixel Watch

Google finally announced the long-awaited Pixel Watch at its annual Google I/O developer conference after months of leaks and rumours surrounding the ‘Rohan‘ codenamed project.

The Pixel Watch, which marks Google’s entry into the smartwatch/fitness tracker market, features a bold circular dome design, with a recycled stainless steel body and customizable bands that attach and detach seamlessly.

The watch will run WearOS and features a “deep integration” with Fitbit and its heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking tech. While Google didn’t reveal much about the wearable, it did mention that the watch will feature a voice assistant, wallet integration, and support for the Google Home app.

The watch will be released later this fall alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. More information about the watch will come over the next few months.

Regardless, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke is relieved.

During the tech giant’s keynote, Google also announced the Pixel 7/7 Pro and Pixel 6a. For all of our content from I/O 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Google

Comments