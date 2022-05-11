Google Pay will update to Google Wallet in Canada in coming weeks

At its I/O developer conference, Google launched Google Wallet, a new Android and Wear OS app that will let you store credit cards, loyalty cards, digital IDs and more.

Phone, keys … Google Wallet. Coming soon to Android, Google Wallet gives you fast, secure access to all your everyday essentials — including payment cards, boarding passes, vaccine cards, event tickets and soon even your driver's license. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/BJXKbykaSw — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

However, according to TechCrunch, Google Pay is pretty much already a wallet, so users in 39 markets, including Canada, will just see Google Pay update to Google Wallet. However, in the U.S. and Singapore, Wallet will be a companion app to Google Pay, where you’ll pay using Google Pay, and the Wallet app will just be somewhere to store your digital cards.

“The Google Pay app will be a companion app to the Wallet,” Arnold Goldberg, the VP and GM of Payments at Google, said to TechCrunch. “Think of [the Google Pay app] as this higher value app that will be a place for you to make payments and manage money, whereas the wallet will really be this container for you to store your payment assets and your non-payment assets.”

Via: TechCrunch