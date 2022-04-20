Google’s Pixel Watch is reportedly codenamed ‘Rohan’

It looks like Google’s watch might finally make an appearance. According to the prolific leaker Evan Blass, the rumoured Pixel watch is codenamed the ‘Pixel Rohan.’

Additionally, 91mobiles has shared a render of the upcoming smartwatch. The design offers a round watch face and shows heart rate and steps icons, as well as Fitbit integration.

This render matches what we’ve seen from the not-as-accurate but also tipster Jon Prosser (Front Page Tech).

It’s unclear when we’ll get an official look at the Pixel Watch, but some rumours are pointing towards a launch at Google I/O in May alongside the Pixel 6a.

Image Credit: Front Page Tech

Source: Evan Blass, 91mobiles