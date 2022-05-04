Instacart partners with Canada’s top five grocers

Instacart has announced a partnership with more than ten new retailers to make same-day delivery more accessible across Canada.

Retailers like Metro, Giant Tiger, Galleria Supermarket and more are included. Additionally, Instacart is also partnering with the top five grocers in Canada, including Costco, Loblaws and Walmart.

Now, same-day delivery via Instacart is available in about 90 percent of Canadian households in all ten provinces.

Customers in Ontario can now shop at other locations like Popeye’s Supplements, Healthy Planet, Dolce & Gourmondo, Nature’s Emporium, Super Natural Market, Grande Cheese Markets, Dollarama and more.

“At Instacart, we’re proud to deepen our presence across Canada and serve as a retail enablement platform for key retailers countrywide, from the largest grocers to small businesses and local favourites,” said Chris Rogers, vice president of retail at Instacart, in a recent press release.

The Instacart app is available on the App Store and the Play Store.

Source: Instacart