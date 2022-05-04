Twitter Canada partners with Sportsnet to bring a new live NHL Playoff experience

Twitter Canada has partnered with Sportnet to bring a new experience to NHL fans. This experience is already in effect and users just need to like a promoted @Sportsnet tweet to get started.

After interacting with the designated tweet from Sportsnet, Twitter Canada provides the #OvertimeAlerts experience for NHL fans. Throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, users receive push notifications when any game goes into overtime.

There’s nothing better than free hockey! ❤️ this tweet and we'll send you #OvertimeAlerts for each game in the #StanleyCup Playoffs that goes to OT as we stream the first few minutes LIVE on Twitter presented by @Rogers. pic.twitter.com/ve3SbieOTR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2022

As part of this partnership, fans will be able to watch the opening minutes of the OT period live on Twitter through the push notification. This feature is free of charge for the user. The broadcast streams live from the Sportsnet Twitter account. This NHL experience is available to all Twitter users in Canada.

Rogers provides pre-roll content as part of the livestream. It will also promote its Ultimate Entertainment Experience with Ignite TV and Intenet bundle before game highlights as well.

In addition to providing the news of the partnership, head of communication at Twitter Cam Gordon reveals a thread of the most mentioned players, teams, and hashtags across the 2021/2022 NHL Regular Season. This includes the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche, and #LeafsForever all being the most mentioned on Twitter.

Additionally, Twitter Canada reveals that 65 percent of Canadian hockey fans claim that Twitter is the social media platform used to follow the sport. Canadians are found to spend more time on Twitter during NHL games as usage drops across other social media platforms.

Daily Canadian conversation volume in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs grew 21 percent when compared to 2020.

Finally, when an NHL game goes into overtime, Twitter Canada claims the most-tweeted moment of the game follows the overtime goal, whether the outcome is good or bad.