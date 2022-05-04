A look at Microsoft’s new Canadian HQ

Microsoft has opened its new headquarters in downtown Toronto, and we went and checked it out.

The office is located in CIBC Square. It spans four floors and features an impressive view of the downtown core. Microsoft says that the headquarters serves as a hub for employees, customers, partners and start-ups. The tech giant also showcased its Data Innovation Centre of Excellence (DICE) during a brief tour.

During my time touring Microsoft’s new office, the DICE space was being utilized by high school students working on projects tied to neural pathways. As is often the case with notable office openings in the city, Toronto’s mayor, John Tory, was also in attendance.

Below are some photos from the tour:

Microsoft’s new office felt cozy and futuristic. As I walked through it, the rooms reminded me of Microsoft’s modern software design, including its rounded corners and neutral tones. If Microsoft Teams’ platform was a physical space, this would be it.

Microsoft says it plans to invest more than $570 million in Canada over the next three years.