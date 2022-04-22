Federal investment bringing high-speed internet to 625 Newfoundland and Labrador households

The Government of Canada is investing over a million dollars to fund high-speed internet access to hundreds of rural Newfoundland and Labrador homes.

The government has awarded Bell a $286,155 contract to bring high-speed internet to the communities of Northern Arm, Phillips Head and Point of Bay.

Ottawa awarded a second contract worth $793,275 to Burgeo Broadcasting System to benefit the communities of Codroy, Loch Lomond, Grey River, François, McDougalls, South Branch, St. Andrew’s, Tompkins, Upper Ferry, North Branch, Woodville, Searston, Shoal Point (Cape Anguille), Coal Brook, and The Block.

“Reliable, high-speed internet is integral to the quality of life of every Canadian. This will help to keep the communities connected and allow us to live where we get to enjoy what Newfoundland has to offer,” David MacDonald, Manager of Burgeo Broadcasting System, said.

The $1,079,430 in funding is coming through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). The federal program is designed to help pay for internet projects across the country and is part of the government’s initiative to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026.

A map detailing all of the projects announced through UBF is available here.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada