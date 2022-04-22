Samsung rumoured to ditch ‘Classic’ brand for new Watch 5 ‘Pro’ models

Samsung will reportedly ditch its ‘Classic’ design for the still-unannounced Galaxy Watch 5.

In the years past, the South Korean company has released Classic and standard models of its Galaxy Watches, but it looks like this year there will be a Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, according to SamMobile.

At this moment it’s unclear if the Pro model will continue to sport the beloved physical rotating bezel. According to the leak, the Galaxy Watch 5 might come in two sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could be limited to just one size.

A previous leak indicated that the Watch 5 Pro would sport a huge 572mAh battery, which should help solve previous battery complaints. In my review of the Watch 4 Classic, I noted that I could barely get 24 hours out of the battery.

Additionally, the Watch 5 Pro is expected to sport a circular OLED display, GPS, accelerometer, gyro sensor, heart rate sensor, and a body composition sensor like the previous device.

SamMobile will run a new version of One UI Watch on top of Wear OS 3.0.

Source: SamMobile