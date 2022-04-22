Federal government details $145 million spending to improve internet access in rural Ontario

The Government of Canada is working to bring high-speed internet to 98 percent of the population by 2026.
The initiative has led to a barrage of announcements from the federal government benefiting several provinces, including B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario.
Most of the recent announcements focusing on Ontario provide details on the historic $1.2 billion investment the federal government and the Province of Ontario announced in July 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of Ontario’s most recent funding details that benefit rural and First Nations communities:
$63 million for 13,748 households
- Huron Telecommunications received five contracts worth $4.5 million, benefiting 897 households.
- Tuckersmith Communications received one contract worth $10.6 million to improve internet access for 1,191 homes.
- Cogeco Connexion received three contracts totalling $17.6 million to benefit 3,341 homes.
- Vianet Inc. received a contract worth $352,850 to benefit 117 households.
- Bell received a $30.4 million contract for 8,202 homes.
$15 million for 1948 homes
- Mornington Communications received an $11.6 million contract benefiting 1,390 homes.
- Quadro Communications received three contracts totalling $3.8 million to improve internet connection in 558 households.
$51 million for 4,086 households
- Bell received a $49.5 million contract to benefit 3,852 households.
- The government has also allocated $2.3 million to improve access to 234 homes but has not released who will be working on the project.
$16 million for 3,330 households
- Execulink Telecom received a $3.6 million contract to benefit 656 households.
- Ottawa has further allocated $12.4 million to improve access for an additional 2,674 households but has not shared who will receive the contract.
