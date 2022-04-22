Sonic Spinball, the best game in the Sonic series, comes to Nintendo’s Switch Online

Sonic Spinball, the best Sonic game ever released, has arrived on Nintendo’s Switch Online service.

The latest Sega Genesis additions to the service (seen in the trailer below) include Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, but more importantly, Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, a game that turns the titular blue hedgehog into a pinball.

You may think this headline is me yet again trolling the internet for hate clicks, and it is, at least to an extent. But in all seriousness, I have a lot of fond childhood memories of playing Sonic Spinball as a child and would say that next to Sonic Adventure, it’s my favourite Sonic title. It’s not a perfect game and is ridiculously difficult, but its incredible visuals and music left a lasting impression on me.

The Space Harrier series, on the other hand, I’ve only played within Shenmue on the Dreamcast, so I’m interested in checking out Space Harrier II, and Shining Force II is revered as one of the Genesis’ best RPGs.

The games are part of Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack tier, which costs $64.99 for a 12-month membership or $99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Image credit: Nintendo (screenshot)

Source: @NintendoAmerica