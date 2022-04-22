Best Buy recalls more than 770,000 Insignia air fryers in Canada and the U.S.

Best Buy is recalling more than 770,000 air fryers from Insignia in Canada and the U.S. This follows after numerous reports have raised concerns over the machines catching fire, melting, or burning.

Reports have come from both Canadian consumers as well as those in the U.S. In Canada, 36 reports were issued to Best Buy. However, an additional 68 reports were received in the U.S. Across the reports, consumers discussed occurrences where their machine overheated, leading to fire hazards. Of the reports, seven include minor property damages and two injuries, one including a child’s leg.

The recall covers a number of models, including Insignia Digital Air Fryers and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven. The recalled products in both Canada and the U.S. were sold by Best Buy between November 2018 and February 2022. Additionally, these also include products sold through eBay and Amazon between those dates.

Recalled products in Canada include:

Insignia – 3.4 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Black, Model: NS-AF32MBK9-C

Insignia – 5 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Stainless Steel, Model: NS-AF53MSS0-C

Insignia – Digital Air Fryer – Family Size – Black, Model: NS-AF55DBK9-C

Insignia – 10 qt. Analog Air Fryer – Black, Model: NS-AF50MBK9-C

Insignia – 10 qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven – Black, Model: NS- AFO6DSS1-C

Insignia – 5.3 qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven – Stainless Steel, Model: NS-AF50DBK0-C

To participate in the recall, consumers must register online at the Insignia Air Fryer and Air Fryer Oven Recall Self-service Portal through Best Buy, or call 1-877-650-5411.

The consumer will receive a shipping box, return shipping label, and instructions as registration are complete. Afterwards, consumers should expect to receive the aforementioned items within three to six weeks of registering.

Returning an Insignia air fryer results in the exchange of a digital gift card. In Canada, Best Buy will dole out the average sales price of the unit in each country. In Canada, it’s roughly $75 and $50 in the U.S. However, depending on the model, pricing can fluctuate.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Health Canada Via: NBC News